Ball Corp. To Buy Tubex Aluminum Aerosol Packaging Facility In Brazil

(RTTNews) - Ball Corp. (BLL) agreed to buy Tubex Industria E Comercio de Embalagens Ltda, an aluminum aerosol packaging business with a plant near Sao Paolo, Brazil, along with associated contracts and other related assets for $80 million, plus a potential earn out.

The Sao Paolo-area plant includes eight extruded aluminum aerosol can lines, which produce personal care packaging for global and local customers located in Brazil. It employs approximately 300 people.

The plant will become part of Ball's aluminum aerosol packaging division.

