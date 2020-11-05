Ball Corp. Still Sees EPS Growth In FY20, Beyond With Strong Demand - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Aluminum packaging solutions provider Ball Corp. (BLL), while reporting higher third-quarter results, said Thursday that it is positioned to grow earnings per share and return value to shareholders in 2020 and beyond.

John Hayes, chairman, president and chief executive officer, said, "With demand continuing to increase for our sustainable aluminum packaging solutions and critical aerospace technologies, Ball remains well positioned to invest in EVA-enhancing capital projects, grow diluted earnings per share, increase cash from operations, and deliver shareholder returns now and into the future."

In the third quarter, the company posted 27 percent comparable earnings per share growth on 9 percent global beverage volume growth and 14 percent aerospace contracted backlog growth.

Hayes added, "In 2020 and beyond, we look forward to continuing to grow our cash from operations and EVA dollars on an even larger capital base while returning capital to our shareholders and achieving our long-term diluted earnings per share growth goal of at least 10 to 15 percent."

The company continues to foresee 2020 capital expenditures exceeding $900 million, and growth investments in excess of $1 billion in 2021 and beyond.

