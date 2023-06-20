News & Insights

Ball Corp. Says Exploring Options For Its Aerospace Business

June 20, 2023 — 09:35 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Ball Corporation (BALL), an aluminum packaging solutions provider, said on Tuesday that it is considering options that could better position its aerospace business.

The beer can maker's statement follows recent media reports which stated that the company was planning to sell one of its units that makes aerospace and national defense equipment for over $5 billion.

Following the news, on June 16, BALL shares closed up by 7.23 percent at $58.43 per share on the New York Stock Exchange.

