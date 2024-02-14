News & Insights

Ball Corp. Receives All Regulatory Approvals And Clearances To Close Sale Of Ball Aerospace To BAE

February 14, 2024 — 07:53 am EST

(RTTNews) - Ball Corp. (BALL), the producer of sustainable aluminum packaging, announced Wednesday that the U.S. Department of Justice has ended its review, and allowed its review period to expire, under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 with respect to the announced sale of Ball's aerospace business to BAE Systems, Inc. for approximately $5.6 billion in cash proceeds.

With the earlier receipt of other regulatory approvals and clearances for closing this transaction, including the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency and the Committee on Foreign Investments in the United States, the parties expect to close the transaction in the near term, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the remaining customary closing conditions.

