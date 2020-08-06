Markets
Ball Corp. Q2 20 Earnings Conference Call At 11:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Ball Corporation (BLL) will host a conference call at 11:00 AM ET on Aug. 6, 2020, to discuss Q2 20 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to www.ball.com/investors

To listen to the call, dial 800-379-4140 (US) or 212-231-2930 (International).

For a replay call, dial 800-633-8284 (US) or 402-977-9140 (International), Reservation number 21965114.

