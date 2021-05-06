Ball Corp. Q1 Profit Tops Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Ball Corporation (BLL) reported first quarter comparable earnings per share of $0.72 compared to $0.61, a year ago. On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.67, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Net earnings attributable to Ball Corp. increased to $200 million from $23 million. Earnings per share was $0.60 compared to $0.07.

First quarter sales were $3.1 billion, compared to $2.8 billion, previous year. Analysts expected revenue of $3.1 billion, for the quarter.

