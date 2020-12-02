Ball Corp. Announces Senior Management Changes; Names Fisher President - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Ball Corp. (BLL) announced Daniel Fisher will become president of Ball Corporation and will join Ball's board. Also, both Lisa Pauley, senior vice president, HR and administration, and Scott Morrison, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will be promoted to executive vice presidents of the corporation.

Ronald Lewis will become senior vice president and chief operating officer, Global Beverage Packaging. The company has also appointed Carey Causey to be Lewis' successor as president, Beverage Packaging EMEA.

The company said the promotions and senior management changes will become effective at the beginning of 2021.

