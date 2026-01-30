Ball Corp Stock Set to Report Q4 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

Ball Corporation BALL is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 3, before the opening bell.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BALL’s net sales is pegged at $3.11 billion, indicating 8% growth from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at 90 cents per share, which has been unchanged in the past 60 days. The estimate indicates year-over-year growth of 7.1%.

BALL’s Solid Earnings Surprise History

Ball Corp’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 4.3%.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for Ball Corp

Our model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for BALL this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you can see below.

Earnings ESP: Ball Corp has an Earnings ESP of +0.20%.

Zacks Rank: BALL currently carries a Zacks Rank of 4 (Sell).

Factors Likely to Have Shaped BALL’s Q4 Performance

Ball Corp has lately been witnessing weaker-than-expected demand as customer spending has been muted amid higher retail prices, particularly in the United States. This is likely to get reflected in BALL’s fourth-quarter results.

However, BALL has been focused on improving its efficiency and reducing costs, which is likely to have negated these impacts and aided its margins. Ball Corp saw a recovery in volumes across all segments in the first quarter of 2025, which continued in the second and third quarters. This is likely to have continued in the fourth quarter as well.

Our estimate for the Beverage packaging, North and Central America segment’s net sales is pegged at $1.34 billion, indicating a 3.9% year-over-year rise. We expect the segment’s volume to increase 3.2% year over year. We anticipate an 36.7% year-over-year increase in the segment’s operating income to $194 million.

Our model predicts the Beverage Packaging, Europe segment’s sales to be $839 million, indicating 1.6% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. We expect volume growth of 0.3% for this segment. The segment’s operating income is projected at $123 million, indicating a 36.5% year-over-year dip.

We expect the Beverage Packaging, South America segment’s net sales to be $610 million, indicating 8.3% growth from the year-ago period’s reported level. The consensus estimate for the segment’s operating income is pegged at $72 million, indicating a 43.1% dip from the year-ago quarter’s actual. Our model predicts a volume increase of 4.2% for the segment.

BALL Stock’s Price Performance

The company’s shares have gained 3.2% in the past year compared with the industry's 4.1% growth.

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are some companies with the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases.

Trimble Inc. TRMB, slated to release fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 10, has an Earnings ESP of +1.91% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Trimble’s fourth-quarter 2025 earnings is pegged at 96 cents per share, suggesting a year-over-year rise of 7.9%. TRMB has a trailing four-quarter average surprise of 7.4%.

Hubbell Incorporated HUBB, slated to release fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 3, has an Earnings ESP of +0.52% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hubbell’s fourth-quarter 2025 earnings is pegged at $4.70 per share, suggesting a year-over-year rise of 14.6%. HUBB has a trailing four-quarter average surprise of 8.5%.

Tenaris S.A. TS, slated to release fourth-quarter 2025 results soon, has an Earnings ESP of +12.86% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tenaris’ fourth-quarter 2025 earnings is pegged at 76 cents per share, suggesting a year-over-year dip of 19%. TS has a trailing four-quarter average surprise of 18.9%.

