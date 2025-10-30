Ball Corp Set to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Ball Corporation BALL is scheduled to report third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 4, before the opening bell.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BALL’s net sales is pegged at $3.32 billion, indicating 7.8% growth from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.02 per share, which has moved down 1.9% in the past 60 days. The estimate indicates year-over-year growth of 12.1%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BALL’s Solid Earnings Surprise History

Ball Corp’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 5.5%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

What the Zacks Model Unveils for Ball Corp

Our model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for BALL this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you can see below.



You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: Ball Corp has an Earnings ESP of -0.56%.



Zacks Rank: BALL currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3.

Factors Likely to Have Shaped BALL’s Q3 Performance

Ball Corp has lately been witnessing weaker-than-expected demand as customer spending has been muted amid higher retail prices, particularly in the United States. This is likely to get reflected in BALL’s third-quarter results.



However, BALL has been focused on improving its efficiency and reducing costs, which is likely to have negated these impacts and aided its margins. Ball Corp saw a recovery in volumes across all segments in the first quarter of 2025, which continued in the second quarter as well. This is likely to have continued in the third quarter.



Our estimate for the Beverage packaging, North and Central America segment’s net sales is pegged at $1.50 billion, indicating a 3.3% year-over-year rise. We expect the segment’s volume to increase 2.7% year over year. We anticipate an 11.8% year-over-year slip in the segment’s operating income to $179 million.



Our model predicts the Beverage Packaging, Europe segment’s sales to be $991 million, indicating 4.3% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. We expect volume growth of 3.5% for this segment. The segment’s operating income is projected at $108 million, indicating a 15.4% year-over-year dip.



We expect the Beverage Packaging, South America segment’s net sales to be $525 million, indicating 8.5% growth from the year-ago period’s reported level. The consensus estimate for the segment’s operating income is pegged at $59 million, indicating a 24.7% dip from the year-ago quarter’s actual. Our model predicts a volume increase of 6.2% for the segment.

BALL Stock’s Price Performance

The company’s shares have lost 24.5% in the past year compared with the industry's 16.3% decline.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Recent Earnings Performance of Ball Corp’s Peers

Avery Dennison Corporation AVY reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $2.37 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.32. The bottom line increased 1.7% year over year, driven by productivity gains.



Avery Dennison’s total revenues grew 1.5% year over year to $2.22 billion and beat the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Avery Dennison expects adjusted EPS between $2.35 and $2.45 for fourth-quarter 2025.



Packaging Corporation of America PKG posted adjusted earnings per share of $2.73 in the third quarter of 2025, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.83 by 4%.



The bottom line, however, increased 3% year over year, supported by higher prices and mix in both the segments, along with lower fiber costs and maintenance outage expense. Packaging Corp’s revenues in the third quarter grew 6% year over year to $2.3 billion. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.26 billion.

Stock That Warrants a Look

Here is a company with the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in its upcoming release.

Sealed Air Corporation SEE, set to post third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 4, has an Earnings ESP of +1.28% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sealed Air’s third-quarter 2025 earnings is pegged at 68 cents per share, suggesting a year-over-year decline of 13.9%. Sealed Air has a trailing four-quarter average surprise of 19.04%.

