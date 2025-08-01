Ball Corp Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What Lies Ahead for the Stock?

Ball Corporation BALL is scheduled to report second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 5, before the opening bell.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BALL’s net sales is pegged at $3.15 billion, indicating 6.6% growth from the year-ago reported figure.



The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at 87 cents per share, which has moved down 1.1% in the past 60 days. The estimate indicates year-over-year growth of 17.6%.

BALL’s Solid Earnings Surprise History

Ball Corp’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 4.9%.



What the Zacks Model Unveils for Ball Corp

Our model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for BALL this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you can see below.



Earnings ESP: Ball Corp has an Earnings ESP of -0.77%.



Zacks Rank: BALL currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3.

Factors Likely to Have Shaped BALL’s Q2 Performance

Ball Corp has lately been witnessing weaker-than-expected demand as customer spending has been muted amid higher retail prices, particularly in the United States. This is likely to get reflected in BALL’s second-quarter results.



High input and labor costs due to supply constraints are anticipated to have impacted the company’s performance.



However, BALL has been focused on improving its efficiency and reducing costs, which is likely to have negated these impacts and aided its margins.



Our estimate for the Beverage packaging, North and Central America segment’s net sales is pegged at $1.52 billion, indicating a 3.2% year-over-year rise. We expect the segment’s volume to increase 2.3% year over year. We anticipate a 14.4% year-over-year slip in the segment’s operating income to $180 million.



Our model predicts the Beverage Packaging, Europe segment’s sales to be $923 million, indicating 4.9% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. We expect volume growth of 4.3% for this segment.



The segment’s operating income is projected at $98 million, indicating a 13.6% year-over-year dip.



We expect the Beverage Packaging, South America segment’s net sales to be $448 million, indicating 6.2% growth from the year-ago period’s reported level. The consensus estimate for the segment’s operating income is pegged at $32 million, indicating a 12.8% dip from the year-ago quarter’s actual. Our model predicts a volume increase of 5.4% for the segment.

BALL Stock’s Price Performance

The company’s shares have lost 10.1% in the past year compared with the industry's 1.9% decline.



