Ball Corp Q4 Profit Up, Looks Ahead To Long Term Earnings Growth Of Up To 15%

(RTTNews) - Ball Corp. (BLL) Thursday reported an increase in fourth quarter net earnings attributable to the corp of $160 million, or 48 per share, compared to $151 million, or 44 per share a year ago.

Comparable net earnings were $238 million, or 71 cents per share versus net earnings of $191 million or 55 cents per share a year ago.

On average 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $0.67 per share. Analysts estimates usually exclude special items.

Sales for the quarter came down to $2.719 billion from $2.803 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018. Wall Street expected the company to earn 2.88 billion.

For the full year net earnings attributable to the corporation of $566 million or $1.66 per share, on sales of $11.5 billion, compared to $454 million or $1.29 per share or 91 cents per share, on sales of $11.6 billion in 2018. Comparable net earnings were $861 million, or $2.53 per share, compared to $775 million, or $2.20 per share in the prior year.

Looking ahead, the company said it continues to operate from a position of strength with earnings growth and cash flow to support disciplined growth investments and consistent return of value to shareholders in the range of $1 billion in 2020.

Scott Morrison, senior vice president and chief financial officer noted that the company looks forward to delivering long-term diluted earnings per share growth of at least 10 to 15 percent, increasing EVA dollars generated on a growing invested capital base.

