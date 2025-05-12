Ball Corp. Prices Underwritten Public Offering Of EUR 850 Mln Of 4.250% Senior Notes Due 2032

(RTTNews) - Ball Corp. (BALL) announced that it priced an underwritten public offering of 850 million euros aggregate principal amount of 4.250% Senior Notes due 2032. The aggregate principal amount of the Notes to be issued in the offering was increased to 850 million euros from the previously announced 750 million euros. The offering is expected to close on May 19, 2025.

Ball plans to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with cash on hand, for general corporate purposes, which may include the refinancing or repayment of debt, potential investments in strategic alliances and acquisitions, working capital, pension contributions or capital expenditures.

BNP PARIBAS, Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank and UniCredit Bank GmbH are acting as global coordinators and joint book-running managers of the offering of the Notes.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.