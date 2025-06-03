Ball Corp Partners With Acai Motion to Launch ASI-Certified Cans

Ball Corporation BALL announced that it partnered with a Brazilian brand of natural energy drinks, Açaí Motion, to launch its new can. The new cans will boost innovation and sustainability in the beverage sector, backing Ball Corp’s strong commitment to a circular economy.

Details on Ball Corp’s New Launch

The new cans have earned the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI) certification. This is a mark of strict environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices throughout the production chain. The certification promotes transparency and sets the highest standards of sustainable responsibility. It enables customers to make informed choices.



The recyclable aluminum cans underscore a commitment to sustainable practices that align with modern consumer values.



The cans will feature Ball Corp’s innovative internal coating technology. This will ensure the preservation of the beverage’s flavor and nutritional properties while extending the shelf life.



Açaí Motion exports to more than 60 countries. Now, this partnership enables Açaí Motion to deliver a premium consumption experience, solidifying its position in the natural energy drink market.

BALL’s Focus on Beverage Can Business

The company has been investing significantly to expand beverage can production capacity in North America, EMEA and South America.



The beverage can industry is expected to gain as customers now prefer cans over plastic owing to increasing awareness about environmental problems. Moreover, changing lifestyle choices, population growth and rising disposable income have led to this shift. An estimated 75% of new beverage product launches are now in cans.



Aluminum cans are the most widely recycled beverage packaging option. Also, ongoing packaging legislation in certain countries is expected to continue to drive aluminum beverage packaging growth.



By 2025, the global beverage can industry is projected to grow by 100 billion units. Of this, the company sees an opportunity to account for as much as 45 billion units. Now that BALL has sold the aerospace segment, the company will be able to focus more on its core packaging operations.

BALL Corp Stock’s Price Performance

The company’s shares have lost 24.1% in the past year compared with the industry's 4.7% decline.

BALL’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

BALL Corp currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



