Ball Corp. ‘encouraged’ about beer can potential for Q1

While presenting at the Baird Global Industrials Conference, executives from Ball Corp. (BALL) stated in part: “So for the first time we’ve seen CSD pricing behavior return to pre-pandemic levels… you saw an inflection (in beer) in the latest scanner data for the first time in 2 years, with some pretty nice uplift. Those cans were sold last quarter, so we need to see a continuance of this in the scanner data, but we’re very encouraged for Q1. We’ll see how it plays out here in the back half of Q4, but a lot of those cans obviously were shipped last quarter that have pushed through the scanner data now.”

