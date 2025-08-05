Ball Corp Earnings Surpass Estimates in Q2, Sales Increase Y/Y

Ball Corporation BALL has reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 90 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 87 cents. The bottom line improved 22% year over year. The upside was driven by higher volumes across all segments.



On a reported basis, the company’s EPS from continuing operations was 77 cents compared with the prior-year quarter’s 51 cents.



Total sales were $3.34 billion in the reported quarter compared with $2.96 billion in the year-ago quarter. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.15 billion. Global aluminum packaging shipments increased 4.1% year over year.

Ball Corp’s Q2 Operational Update

The cost of sales was $2.69 billion, up 14.1% from the year-ago quarter. The gross profit totaled $648 million, up from the year-ago quarter’s $602 million. The gross margin was 19.4%, a contraction from the prior-year quarter’s 20.3%.



Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased 1.4% year over year to $137 million. Comparable segment operating earnings were $388 million versus the prior-year quarter’s $360 million.

Ball Corp’s Q2 Segmental Performances

The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment’s revenues increased 9.8% year over year to $1.61 billion in the second quarter. Results reflect higher volume and price/mix. We predicted sales of $1.52 billion. Operating earnings amounted to $208 million, down 1% year over year. Our estimate for the segment's operating earnings was $180 million.



Sales in the Beverage Packaging EMEA segment were $1.05 billion, up 19.3% year over year. The reported figure beat our estimate of $923 million. The upside was driven by higher volume and price/mix. Operating earnings were $129 million, marking 14.2% year-over-year growth. We projected operating earnings of $97.6 million.



The Beverage Packaging South America segment’s revenues rose 13% year over year to $477 million, driven by higher segment volume. Our projection for the segment’s sales was $448 million. Operating earnings rose 37.8% to $51 million. The reported figure beat our estimate of $32 million.

Ball Corp's Cash Flow & Debt Position

The company reported cash and cash equivalents of $0.29 billion at the end of second-quarter 2025, down from $1.35 billion at the end of the prior-year quarter. Cash used in operating activities amounted to $0.33 billion in the first half of 2025 against the cash outflow of around $1 billion reported last year.



The company’s long-term debt increased to $6.48 billion as of June 30, 2025, from $5.52 billion as of June 30, 2024.

Ball Corp’s Price Performance

Ball Corp’s shares have lost 6.8% over the past year against the industry’s 0.7% growth.



Ball Corp Zacks Rank

Ball Corp currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performances of Peers in Q2

Packaging Corporation of America PKG reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.48 in the second quarter of 2025, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.44. The reported figure was higher than PKG’s guidance of $2.41 in the quarter under review. Moreover, the bottom line increased 13% year over year. The upside was driven by higher prices and mix in both segments.



PKG’s sales in the second quarter grew 4.6% year over year to $2.17 billion. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.16 billion.



AptarGroup, Inc. ATR posted adjusted earnings per share of $1.66 in the second quarter of 2025, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.58. Moreover, the bottom line increased 21% year over year.



AptarGroup’s sales in the second quarter grew 6.2% year over year to $966 million. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $946 million.



Silgan Holdings Inc. SLGN registered adjusted earnings per share of $1.01 in the second quarter of 2025, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03. However, the bottom line increased 15% year over year.



AptarGroup’s sales in the second quarter grew 11.4% year over year to $1.54 billion. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.53 billion.

