Ball Corp (BLL) to Launch Aluminum Cups at Retail Stores

Ball Corporation BLL has entered into a partnership with Blue Ocean Innovative Solutions to unveil its exclusive Ball Aluminum Cup at Walmart Inc. WMT and Sam's Club stores across the United States.



Blue Ocean is the provider of leading omnichannel solutions focused on various services, including sales, marketing, category analytics, e-commerce solutions and supply chain excellence. Customers’ rising demand for sustainable cup solutions and Blue Ocean's expertise in this industry will enable Ball Corporation to directly offer the Ball Aluminum Cups to customers.



In September 2019, Ball Corporation rolled out its first infinitely-recyclable Ball Aluminum Cups in the United States in response to the increasing consumer preference for sustainable products as an alternative to plastic cups. These aluminum cups can be recycled an infinite number of times without losing the quality. The cups’ lightweight, sturdy and cool-to-touch nature offers consumers a better beverage drinking experience. In fact, these cups offer more sustainable packaging options for retailers, entertainment venues and concessionaires.



The company is largely investing in aluminum packaging production to bank on the rising demand for aluminum cans, bottles and cups. Ball Corporation is also focused on improving operational efficiencies, sustainability benefits and ramping-up the previously-announced line additions, speed-ups and greenfield-plant expansions. Ball Corporation’s recently-launched infinity bottle will provide sustainable solution for personal care products, as consumers are now shifting from small- to mid-sized plastic containers at hotels and stores. The company expects its aluminum beverage can and cup projects to add at least 8 billion units of capacity by the end of 2021.



The company witnessed significant beverage-can demand on the coronavirus outbreak in North America. Higher demand for at-home consumption is anticipated to continue in the foreseeable future.



Throughout 2020, the Beverage packaging, North and Central America segment is expected to benefit from new customer contracts, operational efficiency, strong demand for aluminum beverage packaging, while the Beverage Packaging, EMEA segment will gain on customers’ growing preference for cans for traditional and non-traditional beverages, strong growth for energy drinks and higher at-home consumption. The company’s cost-cutting actions will also bolster its margins.

The company maintains its expectation to deliver long-term diluted earnings per share growth of at least 10-15% beyond 2020 and achieve EVA (economic value added) dollars growth of 4-8% per year.



Price Performance



Ball Corporation’s shares have gained 5.8% over the six months, as against the industry’s loss of 1.5%.





Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider



Ball Corporation currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Some better-ranked stocks in the Industrial Products sector are Lakeland Industries, Inc. LAKE and Broadwind Energy, Inc. BWEN. While Lakeland Industries sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Broadwind Energy carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy), at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Lakeland Industries has a projected earnings growth rate of 127.8% for fiscal 2020. The company’s shares have appreciated 44.1% in the past three months.



Broadwind Energy has an expected earnings growth rate of 174% for the current year. The stock has gained 6% over the past three months.



Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation



Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.



A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.



See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.