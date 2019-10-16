Ball Corp (BLL) to Launch Aluminum Cup at KSE Pepsi Center

Ball Corporation BLL will unveil innovative infinitely recyclable aluminum cup for visitors of the Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, LLC’s ("KSE") Pepsi Center in Denver, CO. Ball Corporation designed the lightweight aluminum cups in response to customers’ increasing demand for sustainable products.



Ball Corporation and KSE teamed up to offer sustainable beverage cup option to sports visitors at the Pepsi Center, while also focusing on expanding its offering across sports venues in the United States. The latest collaboration backs Ball Corporation’s recently-launched innovation to produce a limited supply of aluminum cups through 2020, in a bid to meet consumer demand from major sports and entertainment venues seeking to replace plastic cups.



KSE tries to reduce plastic usage in its sports and entertainment venues. Thus, the aluminum cups will be used as an alternative to plastic ones at all Pepsi Center events for draft soda and beer products.



KSE and the Pepsi Center’s effort to prioritize sustainability has limited energy use and consumption as well as increased recycling opportunities. KSE’s Pepsi Center is a premier sports and entertainment destination promoting sustainability in the sports industry. In fact, KSE is the first professional sports ground to introduce aluminum cup for visitors.



Easily-recyclable and economically-valuable aluminum cups are the most sustainable beverage packaging material. In addition to sustainability and recycling strengths, these cups are lightweight, durable, sturdy, and can be customized with logos and graphics.



Overall global beverage can demand continues to grow as customers are now preferring cans over glass and plastic. Ball Corporation remains poised to capitalize on this demand by investing in capacity and products.



Backed by continued strong demand for aluminum packaging and robust aerospace backlog, Ball Corporation expects to achieve EBITDA of $2 billion and free cash flow of more than $1 billion in the current year.



While the North and Central America segment remains challenged with U.S. aluminum scrap headwinds and sequential project start-up cost, the Beverage Packaging, South America segment is poised well for improved results, with robust industry beverage can demand in South America, particularly in Brazil. The Beverage Packaging, Europe segment will also gain on customers’ growing preference for cans and increased production in new lines in the company’s existing facilities.



Share Price Performance



Ball Corporation's shares have soared 56.2% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 40.2%.







Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider



Ball Corporation currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Some better-ranked stocks in the Industrial Products sector are Atkore International Group Inc. ATKR, Cintas Corporation CTAS and Sharps Compliance Corp SMED, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Atkore International Group has a projected earnings growth rate of 19.8% for the current year. The stock has gained 57.3% so far this year.



Cintas has an estimated earnings growth rate of 12.74% for 2019. Shares of the company have rallied 58.3% year to date.



Sharps Compliance has an estimated earnings growth rate of a whopping 500% for 2019. The company has rallied 20.6% so far this year.



