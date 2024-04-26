Ball Corp (BALL) Tops on Q1 Earnings, Completes Aerospace Sale

Ball Corporation BALL has reported first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 68 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 56 cents.



The bottom line declined 1% year over year. The downside was driven by lower volumes across most segments.



On a reported basis, the company’s earnings per share were $11.61 compared with the prior-year quarter’s 56 cents. The figure is inclusive of gains from aerospace sales. During the quarter, Ball Cop completed the previously announced sale of its aerospace business for $5.6 billion to BAE Systems, Inc.



Total sales were $2.87 billion in the reported quarter compared with $2.98 billion (the figure is exclusive of the company's former aerospace business) in the year-ago quarter. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.18 billion. Global beverage can shipments moved up 3.7%.

Ball Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Ball Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Ball Corporation Quote

Operational Update

The cost of sales was $2.29 billion in first-quarter 2024, down 6.1% from the year-ago quarter. The gross profit totaled $591 million, up from the year-ago quarter’s $549 million. The gross margin was 20.6%, an expansion from the prior-year quarter’s 18.4%.



Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 83.5% year over year to $211 million. Comparable segment operating earnings were $332 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s $306 million.

Segmental Performance

Following the sale of the Aerospace business, the company now has three reporting segments.



The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment’s revenues decreased 6.7% year over year to $1.4 billion in the first quarter. Results have been hurt by lower shipments and the contractual pass-through of lower aluminum costs, which were offset by incremental inflation recovery. We predicted sales of $1.35 billion. Operating earnings amounted to $192 million, up 4.9% year over year. Our estimate for the segment's operating earnings was $123 million.



Sales in the Beverage Packaging EMEA segment were $810 million in the quarter, down 2.9% year over year. The reported figure missed our estimated sales of $859 million. The decline was due to the contractual pass-through of lower aluminum costs, offset by higher shipments. Operating earnings were $85 million, marking 16.4% year-over-year growth. We projected operating earnings of $51 million.



The Beverage Packaging South America segment’s revenues rose 7.1% year over year to $482 million in the reported quarter. The segment witnessed higher volume levels but was offset by the contractual pass-through of lower aluminum costs. Our projection for the segment’s sales was $455 million. Operating earnings rose 10% to $55 million. The reported figure surpassed our estimate of $32 million.

Financial Condition

The company reported cash and cash equivalents of $1.72 billion at the end of first-quarter 2024, up from $0.57 billion at the end of the prior-year quarter. Cash used in operating activities amounted to $1.25 billion in the first quarter of 2024 (including $4.7 billion pertaining to the gain on Aerospace disposal) compared with $0.28 billion reported last year.



The company’s long-term debt decreased to $5.5 billion at the end of Mar 31, 2024, from $7.3 billion at the end of Mar 31, 2023.

Price Performance

The company’s shares have gained 26% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 11.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Ball Corp currently carries a Zacks #3 Rank (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks from the Industrial Products sector are Applied Industrial Technologies AIT, Chart Industries, Inc. GTLS and Cadre Holdings, Inc. CDRE. AIT currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and GTLS and CDRE carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Applied Industrial has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 13.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AIT’s 2024 earnings is pinned at $9.49 per share, which indicates year-over-year growth of 7.8%. Estimates have moved north by 1% in the past 60 days. The company’s shares have gained 35.4% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Chart Industries’ 2024 earnings is pegged at $11.98 per share. The consensus estimate for 2024 earnings has moved 6% north in the past 60 days and suggests year-over-year growth of 93.6%. The company has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 75.9%. GTLS shares have gained 12.2% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cadre Holdings’ 2024 earnings is pegged at $1.18 per share. The consensus estimate for 2024 earnings has moved 7% north in the past 60 days and suggests year-over-year growth of 16.7%. The company has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 33%. CDRE shares have gained 53.1% in the past year.

Buy 5 Stocks BEFORE Election Day

Biden or Trump? Zacks is releasing a FREE Special Report, Profit from the 2024 Presidential Election (no matter who wins).

Since 1950, presidential election years have been strong for the market. This report names 5 timely stocks to ride the wave of electoral excitement.

They include a medical manufacturer that gained +11,000% in the last 15 years… a rental company absolutely crushing its sector… an energy powerhouse planning to grow its already large dividend by 25%... an aerospace and defense standout that just landed a potentially $80 billion contract… and a giant chipmaker building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chart Industries, Inc. (GTLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (CDRE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ball Corporation (BALL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.