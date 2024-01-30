Ball Corp (BALL) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

Ball Corporation BALL is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 1, before the opening bell.

Q3 Performance

In the last reported quarter, Ball Corp’s earnings increased year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, the top line fell year over year and missed the estimate. BALL surpassed the consensus estimate in three of the four trailing quarters and missed in one, the average surprise being 6.7%.

Q4 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BALL’s fourth-quarter earnings per share is pegged at 77 cents, suggesting an improvement of 75% from the prior-year quarter’s reported levels. The consensus estimate for total sales is pegged at $3.52 billion, indicating a year-over-year decline of 0.7%.

Factors to Note

Ball Corp has lately been witnessing weaker-than-expected demand, as customer spending has been muted amid higher retail prices, particularly in the United States. This is likely to be reflected in the company’s fourth-quarter results. High input and labor costs due to supply constraints are anticipated to have impacted the company’s performance in the quarter.

However, BALL has been focused on improving its efficiency and reducing costs, which is likely to have negated these impacts and aided margins in the to-be-reported quarter.



Our estimate for the Beverage packaging, North and Central America segment’s net sales is pegged at $1,532 million for the December-end quarter, indicating 1.3% year-over-year growth. The segment’s operating income is estimated at $167 million, suggesting growth of 37% from the year-ago quarter’s actual.



We expect the segment’s volume to have improved 5.4% in the quarter, backed by the execution of strategic initiatives.

Our model predicts the Beverage Packaging, Europe segment’s sales to be $634 million for the to-be-reported quarter, indicating a 15% drop from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. We expect a volume decline of 6.2% for this segment.



However, the focus on reducing costs is likely to have partially negated these headwinds. The segment’s operating income is projected at $104 million, suggesting 121% year-over-year growth.



We expect the Beverage Packaging, South America segment’s net sales to be $681 million, suggesting 10.9% growth from the year-ago period’s reported level. The consensus estimate for the segment’s operating income is pegged at $74.8 million, suggesting a 4.1% decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported level. Our model predicts a volume increase of 15.2% for the segment.



Our estimate for the Aerospace segment's revenues is pegged at $496 million for the period under discussion, indicating a year-over-year decline of 1.9%. The segment is expected to have witnessed the impacts of supply-chain inefficiencies. However, the segment has been winning defense, climate change and Earth-monitoring contracts to provide mission-critical programs and technologies to the U.S. government, defense, intelligence, reconnaissance and surveillance customers.



The segment’s operating income is projected at $106 million, suggesting 141% growth from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Ball Corp this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat.

You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: BALL has an Earnings ESP of +2.33%.



Zacks Rank: Currently, the company carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Price Performance

Shares of Ball Corp have lost 0.7% in the past year compared with the industry's 1.8% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Here are some Industrial Products stocks, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases.



Kubota Corporation KUBTY, which is expected to release fourth-quarter 2023 earnings soon, has an Earnings ESP of +6.94%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KUBTY’s earnings for the fourth quarter is pegged at 72 cents per share. It currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The consensus estimate for the quarterly earnings has moved 7% north in the past 60 days. It has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 31.2%.



Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. RS, set to release earnings on Feb 15, has an Earnings ESP of +3.35% and a Zacks Rank of 2, at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RS’ fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $3.88 per share. Earnings estimates have been unchanged in the past 60 days. The company has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.6%.



Ingersoll Rand Inc. IR, scheduled to release earnings on Feb 15, currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.98% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



The consensus estimate for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings for the fourth quarter is pegged at 76 cents per share. Earnings estimates have been unchanged in the past 60 days. It has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 16.1%.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

