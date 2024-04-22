Ball Corp (BALL) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

Ball Corporation BALL is scheduled to report first-quarter 2024 results on Apr 26, before the opening bell.

Q4 Performance

In the last reported quarter, Ball Corp’s earnings increased year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, the top line fell year over year and missed the sameestimate. BALL surpassed the consensus estimate in three of the four trailing quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 11.7%.

Q1 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BALL’s first-quarter earnings per share is pegged at 56 cents, suggesting a decrease of 18.9% from the prior-year quarter’s reported levels. The consensus estimate for total sales is pegged at $3.26 billion, indicating a year-over-year decline of 6.4%.

Factors to Note

Ball Corp has lately been witnessing weaker-than-expected demand, as customer spending has been muted amid higher retail prices, particularly in the United States. This is likely to get reflected in the company’s first-quarter results. High input and labor costs due to supply constraints are anticipated to have impacted the company’s performance in the quarter.



However, BALL has been focused on improving its efficiency and reducing costs, which is likely to have negated these impacts and aided margins in the to-be-reported quarter.



Our estimate for the Beverage packaging, North and Central America segment’s net sales is pegged at $1.36 billion for the March-end quarter, indicating a 9.8% year-over-year fall. The segment’s operating income is estimated at $123 million, suggesting a fall of 32.7% from the year-ago quarter’s actual.



We expect the segment’s volume to decrease 5.9% year over year in the quarter due to lower demand.



Our model predicts the Beverage Packaging, Europe segment’s sales to be $860 million for the to-be-reported quarter, indicating a 3% drop from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. We expect volume growth of 0.3% for this segment. The focus on reducing costs is likely to have partially negated some headwinds. The segment’s operating income is projected at $51 million, suggesting a 30% year-over-year fall.



We expect the Beverage Packaging, South America segment’s net sales to be $455 million, suggesting 1% growth from the year-ago period’s reported level. The consensus estimate for the segment’s operating income is pegged at $32 million, suggesting a 35.7% decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported level. Our model predicts a volume increase of 2.8% for the segment.



Ball Corp, on Feb 16, 2024, announced that it completed the previously announced sale of its aerospace business for $5.6 billion to BAE Systems, Inc.



The company will use approximately $2 billion of the after-tax proceeds to reduce net debt and roughly $2 billion of the after-tax proceeds to return value to shareholders through share repurchases and utilize the remaining proceeds to further strengthen the balance sheet.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our model predicts an earnings beat for Ball Corp this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is precisely the case here.



You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: BALL has an Earnings ESP of +1.35%.



Zacks Rank: Currently, the company carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Price Performance

Shares of Ball Corp have gained 26% in the past year compared with the industry's 11.3% growth.



