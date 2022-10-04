Ball Corp (BALL) to Offer Reusable Bottled Water On-Site

Ball Corporation BALL has joined forces with Boomerang Water LLC, to offer consumers sustainable drinking water options at venues where collection of used bottles is convenient. BALL will provide its aluminum bottles with pure, premium filtered water at the site using the Boomerang Bottling System, thus supplying the bottled water in a reusable package. This partnership furthers BALL’s ambition to deliver new, innovative and sustainable solutions for customers.

Boomerang Water provides the world's first on-site, micro-bottling solution, which is an alternative to plastic water bottles. Its zero-waste system washes, rinses, sanitizes, fills and caps reusable glass or aluminum bottles with pure, premium filtered water at the point of use, thereby maintaining purity and minimizing waste. The system can wash, fill and cap more than 3,000 bottles of fresh, premium water per eight-hour shift. Its cutting-edge technology promises both cost-effectiveness and sustainability as benefits.

With this initiative, Boomerang Water hopes to change the current water-bottling practices. It is advocating the end of single-use plastics to eliminate waste and carbon emissions discharged from manufacturing and transporting traditional, disposable bottles.

This system is ideal for venues where used bottles can be easily reclaimed, such as resorts, cruise ships, convention centers, corporate and university campuses, military and government bases, and industrial and manufacturing facilities. Also, rather than disposing of the bottles at the end of their shelf life, BALL and Boomerang Water plan to recycle the same into new bottles within 60 days.

Customers are increasingly favoring aluminum cans, bottles and cups as those are infinitely recyclable and economically viable. BALL has been expanding its production capacity for a while to capitalize on this demand trend. The alliance between BALL and Boomerang Water comes at an opportune time when sustainability is gaining utmost importance among consumers.

According to reports, in recent years, 85% of consumers opted for sustainable choices while making their purchases. Ball Corporation and its other packaging peers like Amcor Plc AMCR, Sonoco Products SON, and Sealed Air SEE (to name a few) are thus intensifying their focus on bringing sustainable packaging solutions to consumers.

Amcor set the trend as the first global packaging company to pledge to develop all its packaging to be recyclable or reusable by 2025. AMCR doubled the use of post-consumer recycled resin in the last two years.

Sonoco intends to achieve sustainability goals with a significant reduction of carbon emission and provide customers with environmentally-friendly products. SON aims to lower the Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 25% within 2030 and the Scope 3 carbon emission by 13.5%.

Sonoco acquired Ball Metalpack in January 2022 for a cash payment of $1.35 billion. Ball Metalpack is a foremost producer of sustainable metal packaging for food and household products and the largest manufacturer of aerosol products in North America. The deal supports Sonoco’s focus on investing in the core business that strengthens its global Paper Cans and Closures business while bolstering its sustainable packaging portfolio with metal packaging.

Sealed Air plans to design 100% recyclable packaging solutions by 2025. So far, 50% of SEE’s solutions have been designed for recyclability.

