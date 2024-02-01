Ball Corp (BALL) Q4 Earnings Beat, Sales Miss Estimates

Ball Corporation BALL has reported fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 78 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 77 cents. The bottom line increased 77% year over year.



On a reported basis, the company earnings per share were 49 cents compared with the prior-year quarter’s 17 cents.

Total sales were $3.40 billion in the reported quarter, down 4.1% from the year-ago quarter. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.52 million. Global beverage can shipments were down 3.2%, excluding the impacts of the 2022 Russia business divestment.

Ball Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Ball Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Ball Corporation Quote

Operational Update

The cost of sales was $2.70 billion in fourth-quarter 2023, down 10.8% from the year-ago quarter. The gross profit totaled $699 million, up from the year-ago quarter’s $518 million. The gross margin was 20.5%, up from the prior-year quarter’s 14.6%.



Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 8.3% year over year to $130 million. Adjusted operating profit was $300 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s $188 million. The adjusted operating margin was 8.8% compared with 5.3% in the year-ago quarter.

Segmental Performances

The Beverage packaging, North and Central America segment’s revenues decreased 8.7% year over year to $1.38 billion in the fourth quarter. Results have reflected lower shipments and the contractual pass-through of lower aluminum costs, favorably offset by incremental inflation recovery. We predicted sales of $1.53 billion.



Operating earnings amounted to $156 million, up 57.6% year over year. Our estimate for the segment's operating earnings was $167 million. We had expected the segment’s volume to rise 5.4% in the quarter.



Sales at the Beverage packaging, EMEA segment were $739 million in the quarter, down 1.2% year over year. The decline was due to lower shipments from the sale of the Russia operations in the third quarter of 2022 and the contractual pass-through of lower aluminum costs. The reported figure surpassed our estimated sales of $634 million.



Operating earnings were $80 million, which marked a 70.2% year-over-year improvement. We had projected operating earnings of $104 million. Volume was expected to be down 6.2% for this segment.



The Beverage packaging, South America segment’s revenues were $616 million in the reported quarter, up 0.3% year over year. The segment witnessed improvements in volume levels but was offset by the contractual pass-through of lower aluminum costs and an unfavorable regional product mix. Our projection for the segment’s sales was $681 million.



Operating earnings improved 60% to $125 million. The reported figure surpassed our estimate of $74.8 million. Our model had predicted a volume increase of 15.2% for the segment.



The Aerospace segment’s sales were down 1.2% year over year to $500 million. We projected sales of $496 million for the segment. Operating earnings increased 34.1% year over year to $59 million. Our estimate for its operating earnings was $106 million.



At the end of 2023, the segment’s contracted backlog was $2.98 billion. Contracts already won but not yet booked into the current contracted backlog were $5.9 billion.

Financial Condition

The company reported cash and cash equivalents of $695 million at the end of 2023, up from $548 million at the end of the prior year. Cash provided by operating activities amounted to $1.86 billion in 2023, a substantial improvement from $0.3 billion reported last year.



The company’s long-term debt decreased to $7.50 billion at the end of 2023, from $7.54 billion at the end of 2022.

2023 Performance

Ball Corp has reported 2023 adjusted earnings of $2.90 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line increased 4% year over year.



On a reported basis, the company’s earnings per share were $2.23 compared with the prior year’s $2.25.



Total sales were $14.03 billion in 2023, down 8.6% from the prior year. The same missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.15 billion. Global beverage can shipments were down 3.3%, excluding the impacts of the 2022 Russia business divestment.

Price Performance

The company’s shares have lost 3.7% over the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Ball Corp currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Some better-ranked stocks from the Industrial Products sector are AZZ Inc. AZZ, Applied Industrial Technologies AIT and A. O. Smith Corporation AOS. AZZ currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and AIT and AOS carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AZZ’s fiscal 2024 earnings per share is pegged at $4.19. The consensus estimate for 2024 earnings has moved north by 2% in the past 60 days. The company has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 37.6%. AZZ shares have rallied 51.8% in the past year.



Applied Industrial has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 13.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AIT’s 2024 earnings is pinned at $9.43 per share, which indicates year-over-year growth of 7.8%. Estimates have been unchanged in the past 60 days. The company’s shares have gained 26.1% in a year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for A. O. Smith’s 2024 earnings is pegged at $4.03 per share. The consensus estimate for 2024 earnings has moved 1% north in the past 60 days and suggests year-over-year growth of 6.8%. The company has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 14%. AOS shares have gained 16% in the past year.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AZZ Inc. (AZZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ball Corporation (BALL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.