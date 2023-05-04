Ball Corp (BALL) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Decline Y/Y

Ball Corporation BALL has reported first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 69 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 49 cents. The results include the impacts of 2022 business divestments.



The bottom line declined 10% year over year. The downside was driven by lower volumes across most segments.



On a reported basis, the company’s earnings per share were 56 cents compared with the prior-year quarter’s $1.37.

Total sales were $3,489 million in the reported quarter, down 6.1% from the year-ago quarter. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,602 million. Global beverage can shipments were down 6.7%, including the impacts of the 2022 Russia business divestment.

Ball Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Ball Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Ball Corporation Quote

Operational Update

The cost of sales was $2,845 million in first-quarter 2023, down 5.7% from the year-ago quarter. The gross profit totaled $644 million, down from the year-ago quarter’s $700 million. The gross margin was 18.5%, a contraction from the prior-year quarter’s 18.8%.



Selling, general and administrative expenses fell 29.6% year over year to $131 million. Comparable segment operating earnings was $366 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s $395 million.

Segmental Performance

The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment’s revenues decreased 6.5% year over year to $1,504 million in the first quarter. Operating earnings amounted to $183 million, up 5.2% year over year.



Sales in the Beverage Packaging EMEA segment were $834 million in the quarter, down 11.5% year over year. Operating earnings were $73 million, marking a 27% year-over-year downfall.



The Beverage Packaging South America segment’s revenues declined 8.9% year over year to $450 million in the reported quarter. Operating earnings dipped 35.9% to $50 million.



The Aerospace segment’s sales were up 0.8% year over year to $508 million. Operating earnings increased 39.5% to $60 million. At the end of the quarter, the segment’s contracted backlog was $2.8 billion. Contracts already won but not yet booked into the current contracted backlog were $5 billion.

Financial Condition

The company reported cash and cash equivalents of $572 million at the end of first-quarter 2023, up from $437 million at the end of the prior-year quarter. Cash used in operating activities amounted to $275 million in the first quarter 2023 compared with $804 million reported last year.

The company’s long-term debt decreased to $7.3 billion at the end of Mar 31, 2023, from $8.3 billion at the end of Mar 31, 2022.

Price Performance

The company’s shares have lost 37.2% over the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 29.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Ball Corp currently carries a Zacks #3 Rank (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks from the Industrial Products sector are Worthington Industries, Inc. WOR, AptarGroup, Inc. ATR, and OI Glass Inc. OI. WOR and ATR flaunt a Zacks Rank #1 at present, and OI has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Worthington Industries has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 27.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WOR’s fiscal 2023 earnings is pegged at $4.93 per share. The consensus estimate for 2023 earnings has moved north by 17.7% in the past 60 days. Its shares gained 19.2% in the last year.



AptarGroup has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATR’s 2023 earnings is pegged at $4.04 per share. The consensus estimate for 2023 earnings has moved 5% north in the past 60 days. ATR’s shares gained 2.7% in the last year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OI Glass’ 2023 EPS is pegged at $2.59. The consensus estimate for 2023 earnings rose 0.8% in the last 60 days. OI has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 16.5%. Its shares gained 50% in the last year.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

O-I Glass, Inc. (OI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ball Corporation (BALL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.