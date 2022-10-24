Ball Corp (BALL) Expands Recyclable Aluminum Cup Offerings

Ball Corporation BALL announced that its infinitely recyclable Ball Aluminum Cup will now be available in two more sizes. This will aid the company to meet the growing consumer demand for sustainable products.

The newly launched 9-ounce and 12-ounce cup sizes are currently available at select sports and entertainment venues and are also available for online purchase. They add to Ball Corp's existing 16-ounce, 20-ounce and 24-ounce cup offerings. The full range of sizes will provide customers the opportunity to serve beverages ranging from beer, cocktails, wine, soda, juice and more.

Since the Aluminum Cup’s launch in 2019, Ball Corp has witnessed solid demand for the product. The cups are lightweight yet sturdier than single-use plastic cups. Unlike plastic, aluminum can be recycled without losing quality or value. The Ball Aluminum Cup is composed of 90% recycled content — the highest recycled content rate of any beverage packaging in its category.

This move is part of BALL Corp’s ongoing endeavors to help customers achieve sustainability goals and solve the overall packaging waste crisis. Customers are increasingly favoring aluminum cans, bottles and cups as those are infinitely recyclable and economically viable. BALL has been expanding its production capacity for a while to capitalize on this demand trend.

According to reports, in recent years, 85% of consumers opted for sustainable choices while making their purchases. Ball Corporation and other packaging peers like Amcor Plc AMCR, Sonoco Products SON, and Sealed Air SEE (to name a few) are thus intensifying their focus on bringing sustainable packaging solutions to consumers.

Amcor set the trend as the first global packaging company to pledge to develop all its packaging to be recyclable or reusable by 2025. AMCR doubled the use of post-consumer recycled resin in the last two years.

Sonoco intends to achieve sustainability goals with a significant reduction of carbon emissions and provide customers with environmentally-friendly products. SON aims to lower Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 25% within 2030 and Scope 3 carbon emission by 13.5%.

Sonoco acquired Ball Metalpack in January 2022 for a cash payment of $1.35 billion. Ball Metalpack is the foremost producer of sustainable metal packaging for food and household products as well as the largest manufacturer of aerosol products in North America. The deal supports Sonoco’s focus on investing in the core business that strengthens its global Paper Cans and Closures business while bolstering its sustainable packaging portfolio with metal packaging.

Sealed Air plans to design 100% recyclable packaging solutions by 2025. So far, 50% of SEE’s solutions have been designed for recyclability.



