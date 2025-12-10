Markets
BALL

Ball Corp To Acquire 80% Stake In Benepack's European Beverage Can Operations For EUR 184 Mln

December 10, 2025 — 08:07 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Ball Corp. (BALL) announced that it agreed to acquire a controlling interest in Benepack's beverage can manufacturing operations in Europe, which include two production facilities located in Belgium and Hungary.

Under the terms of the deal, Ball will purchase an 80% stake for an estimated 184 million euros, while the remaining 20% ownership will be retained by Benepack's current shareholders.

Benepack is a regional producer of aluminum beverage cans serving both international and local customers across Western and Eastern Europe.

All required regulatory clearances have been received for the proposed acquisitions, and the transactions are expected to close in the first quarter of 2026.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BALL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.