BALL Boosts Portfolio With Sale of 41% Interest in Saudi Arabia JV

Ball Corporation BALL announced that it sold its 41% ownership interest in Ball United Arab Can Manufacturing Company (UAC), its consolidated joint venture in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to a subsidiary of ORG Technology Co., Ltd. (“ORG”). Ball Corp is retaining a 10% ownership in the joint venture. This move of streamlining ownership while holding a strategic minority position proves Ball Corp’s ability to focus investments on its core growth and create sustainable long???term value.

Details of Ball Corp’s Deal With ORG

In November 2024, BALL entered an agreement to sell UAC. At the end of the second quarter 2025, the company reported the business had $91 million of current assets and $25 million of current liabilities, largely associated with working capital and property, plant and equipment.



The transaction was set at around $70 million, which is subject to closing adjustments. Upon completion, the company removed UAC from its consolidated results.



The deal deepens BALL’s multi-year collaboration with ORG. Ball Corp’s global innovation and customer base align well with ORG’s strong regional execution and scale advantages. Under the collaboration, the companies aim to better serve customers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and across the broader Middle East.



The deal also reflects the company’s goal to maintain a disciplined, return???oriented portfolio.



Ball Corp continues to execute its strategies of achieving better value for standard products and higher growth for specialty products. The company is focused on pursuing cost-control, completing growth capital projects and capitalizing on the inherent sustainability attributes of metal packaging, which will benefit it in the foreseeable future.



Also, its ongoing efforts to drive efficiency and productivity across the business and optimize SG&A costs will aid earnings. The company expects to deliver long-term diluted earnings per share growth of more than 10%.

BALL’s Q2 Performance

Ball Corp reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 90 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 87 cents. The bottom line improved 22% year over year. The upside was driven by higher volumes across all segments.



Total sales were $3.34 billion in the reported quarter compared with $2.96 billion in the year-ago quarter. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.15 billion. Global aluminum packaging shipments increased 4.1% year over year.

Ball Corp’s Price Performance

The company’s shares have lost 16.5% over the past year compared with the industry’s 5.4% decline.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BALL’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

BALL Corp currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks from the Industrial Products sector are Flowserve Corporation FLS, Life360, Inc. LIF, and Crane Company CR. FLS sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and LIF and CR have a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Flowserve’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $3.34 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 27%. Flowserve’s shares have gained 14.5% in a year.



Life360 delivered an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 487%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LIF’s 2025 earnings is pinned at 29 cents per share, which indicates a year-over-year upsurge of 583%. Life360’s shares have skyrocketed 137.8% in a year.



Crane Company delivered an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CR’s 2025 earnings is pinned at $5.77 per share, which indicates year-over-year growth of 18.2%. The company’s shares have gained 25.8% in a year.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Flowserve Corporation (FLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Crane Company (CR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ball Corporation (BALL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Life360, Inc. (LIF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.