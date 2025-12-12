BALL to Boost Presence With Stake in Benepack's European Can Business

Ball Corporation BALL announced that it inked a definitive agreement to buy an 80% stake in Benepack's European beverage can manufacturing businesses. The move optimizes Ball Corp’s European manufacturing network while reinforcing aluminum beverage cans as a sustainable, scalable packaging choice.

Details of Ball Corp’s Deal With Benepack

Benepack is a regional aluminum beverage can manufacturer that operates its European businesses from two facilities in Belgium and Hungary. It serves both international and local customers across Western and Eastern Europe.



BALL will acquire the majority of the stake for €184 million ($216.2 million) while Benepack will retain the remaining 20%. The purchase price is attractive considering the strategic fit and high-quality footprint of the business.



The deal has already received the required regulatory clearances. It is set to be closed in the first quarter of 2026, subject to closing conditions.

BALL’s Q3 Performance

Ball Corp reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $1.02, which came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line improved 12% year over year. The upside was driven by higher volumes across all segments.



Total sales were $3.38 billion in the reported quarter compared with $3.08 billion in the year-ago quarter. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.32 billion. Global aluminum packaging shipments were up 3.9% year over year.

Ball Corp Stock’s Price Performance

Ball Corp’s shares have lost 14.1% so far this year compared with the industry’s 10.3% decline.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BALL’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Ball Corp currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Some better-ranked stocks from the Industrial Products sector are Flowserve Corporation FLS, ADT Inc. ADT and Crown Holdings, Inc. CCK. These three companies have a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Flowserve’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $3.45 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 31.2%. Flowserve’s shares have gained 19.6% in a year.

ADT delivered an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADT’s 2025 earnings is pinned at 87 cents per share, which indicates a year-over-year rally of 16%. ADT’s shares have gained 12.7% in a year.

Crown Holdings delivered an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 17.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCK’s 2025 earnings is pinned at $7.76 per share, which indicates year-over-year growth of 21.1%. The company’s shares have gained 3.5% in a year.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

