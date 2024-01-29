Ball (BALL) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ball (BALL) will report quarterly earnings of $0.77 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 75%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $3.52 billion, exhibiting a decline of 0.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 2.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Ball metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Other' should come in at $169.64 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1%.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Beverage packaging, North and Central America' to come in at $1.49 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.7%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Beverage packaging, EMEA' will reach $688.94 million. The estimate indicates a change of -7.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Beverage packaging, South America' stands at $666.25 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.5%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Aerospace' at $516.30 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Comparable operating earnings- Beverage packaging, North and Central America' of $153.38 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $99 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Comparable operating earnings- Beverage packaging, South America' will likely reach $103.66 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $78 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Comparable operating earnings- Beverage packaging, EMEA' will reach $84.26 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $47 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Comparable operating earnings- Aerospace' should arrive at $79.02 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $44 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



