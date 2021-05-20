Markets
BLL

Ball Aluminum Cup Available At Major Retailers Across U.S.

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Ball Corp. (BLL) said that Ball Aluminum Cup is now available for purchase at major retailers across the U.S.

Between May and June, the cups will be available for the first time in more than 18,000 food, drug and mass retailers, including Kroger, Target, Albertsons, CVS and others.

Ball said it expands availability of the first-of-its-kind, 100% recyclable product to consumers nationwide, after rolling out the aluminum cup at major sports and entertainment venues.

Ball noted that it is producing the cups domestically from its dedicated cups manufacturing facility in Rome, Ga. The product is available in 20-ounce and 16-ounce formats.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BLL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular