Balkan Mining’s AGM to Shape Future Strategies

Balkan Mining and Minerals Ltd is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 29, 2024, where key decisions regarding the adoption of the Remuneration Report and the election of directors will be discussed. Shareholders will also vote on the approval of a 7.1A mandate for issuing equity securities, as well as the ratification of previously issued shares. This meeting is crucial for shareholders as it impacts their holdings and future company strategies.

