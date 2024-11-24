News & Insights

Stocks

Balkan Mining Expands Gold and Silver Claims in Nevada

November 24, 2024 — 04:57 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Balkan Mining and Minerals Ltd (AU:BMM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Balkan Mining and Minerals Ltd has expanded its footprint in Nevada, USA, by filing staking applications for 158 claims, including 116 claims near Sun Silver Ltd’s Maverick Springs Project, which holds a significant silver resource. The company also staked 42 claims close to Kinross Gold’s Bald Mountain mine, reflecting its strategic move into promising silver and gold exploration territories. This development highlights Balkan’s continued exploration efforts in the precious metals sector.

For further insights into AU:BMM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.