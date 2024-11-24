Balkan Mining Expands Gold and Silver Claims in Nevada

Balkan Mining and Minerals Ltd (AU:BMM) has released an update.

Balkan Mining and Minerals Ltd has expanded its footprint in Nevada, USA, by filing staking applications for 158 claims, including 116 claims near Sun Silver Ltd’s Maverick Springs Project, which holds a significant silver resource. The company also staked 42 claims close to Kinross Gold’s Bald Mountain mine, reflecting its strategic move into promising silver and gold exploration territories. This development highlights Balkan’s continued exploration efforts in the precious metals sector.

