Balkan Mining Enhances Board with Industry Veteran

December 01, 2024 — 10:17 pm EST

Balkan Mining and Minerals Ltd (AU:BMM) has released an update.

Balkan Mining and Minerals Ltd has appointed Ian O’Grady as a Non-Executive Director, bringing his extensive experience in mineral exploration and resource development to the company. His expertise is expected to drive forward Balkan’s exploration programs and expand its project portfolio, aiming to deliver long-term value to shareholders. This strategic move underscores Balkan’s commitment to enhancing its leadership team as it explores opportunities at Bayan Spring North and South in Nevada.

