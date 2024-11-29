News & Insights

Balkan Mining Announces Successful AGM Resolutions

November 29, 2024 — 04:37 am EST

Balkan Mining and Minerals Ltd (AU:BMM) has released an update.

Balkan Mining and Minerals Ltd reported the successful outcomes of its 2024 Annual General Meeting, with all resolutions carried, including the re-election of Mr. Ross Cotton and the election of Mr. Fadi Diab and Mr. Agha Pervez as directors. The approval of a 7.1A Mandate and the ratification of various share issues indicate strong shareholder support. These developments may influence investor confidence and impact BMM’s market dynamics.

