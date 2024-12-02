Balkan Mining Announces Board Change as Director Departs

Balkan Mining and Minerals Ltd (AU:BMM) has released an update.

Balkan Mining and Minerals Ltd has announced the departure of Ross Cotton from its board of directors as of December 2, 2024. Mr. Cotton held 9,068 ordinary shares directly and had an indirect interest in 1,200,000 shares through Skyflake Investments Pty Ltd. This change in the boardroom could impact investor sentiment and the company’s stock performance.

