Bali Announces July Reopening for Tourism

If Bali is on your travel itinerary, you may be able to visit later this summer.

With more COVID-19 vaccinations comes increased public health. It also means that travel is an option again.

More countries are easing their entry restrictions for international tourists. Bali, one of Indonesia's most popular tourist destinations, may soon begin to welcome international tourists once again.

At this time, Indonesia's borders remain closed, and only domestic travel is allowed. The country has struggled to reopen to international tourists in the past due to high COVID-19 rates.

But recently, the country's president, Joko Widodo, announced plans for a partial reopening of borders. Bali, Batam, and Bintan are the regions that would be the first locations to reopen. And in preparation for this, the country is working to carry out a targeted vaccination program, which includes prioritizing tourism workers.

The government is also implementing health and safety protocols to help domestic and global tourists feel safe. The Cleanliness, Health, Safety, and Environmental Sustainability certification program has been initiated throughout the country's tourism sector. These protocols include physical distancing, regular disinfectant procedures, and temperature checks at venues.

While the plan is for Bali to reopen in the coming weeks, no exact timeline has been given. The only plan at this point is a July target date.

Also, no updated entry rules or restrictions have been outlined yet, which is unfortunate. Other destinations have outlined entry rules to help travelers understand who can and can't visit. This can help tourists better plan for the steps they'll need to take depending on whether they're vaccinated or unvaccinated.

If you're hoping to head to Bali or want to travel somewhere else within Indonesia, you'll want to stay updated on the news. It's likely that in the coming weeks, more announcements will be made.

Other destinations have already reopened

Indonesia isn't the only country that hopes to revitalize its tourism industry. Several countries have already begun to reopen or have made announcements about future reopening plans.

Here is a look at some of the destinations that have already begun to welcome visitors from the United States and other countries again:

France opened its borders on June 9 to fully vaccinated individuals who also submit a negative PCR test less than 72 hours before the flight or a negative antigen test taken less than 48 hours before the flight.

Spain welcomed travelers on June 7 and remains open as long as travelers show proof of vaccination and were vaccinated at least 14 days before arrival.

Greece opened its borders on May 14 to eligible travelers who are vaccinated or submit a negative PCR test within 72 hours of arrival.

Panama is open for tourism again, and travelers must present a negative PCR or antigen test taken no more than 48 hours before arrival.

More countries will likely announce reopening plans in the coming months.

Planning for future travel

It's exciting and encouraging to think about more of the world opening up to visitors. If you're thinking of taking a trip in the future, you'll want to do everything you can to plan in advance. That way, you're able to have a stress-free, enjoyable trip.

Here are some tips that we suggest to make your trip more enjoyable:

Look into entry requirements before booking your reservations so that you're prepared.

Make reservations as soon as possible to help save money on travel costs and ensure you're able to reserve the dates that you want.

Consider getting vaccinated if you're not already, as some destinations only allow vaccinated tourists at this time, and other countries may have less strict entry requirements for vaccinated tourists.

Recheck rules and regulations before you head to the airport or leave for your trip. During the pandemic, rules are constantly being updated, and situations can change.

We also suggest using a travel rewards credit card to book your reservations. This will allow you to earn points on your travel expenses. You can use those points for future travel plans.

And if you're looking for ways to keep your next vacation affordable, check out these budget-friendly trip ideas.

