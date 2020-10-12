Balfour chairman prepares to leave, co starts search for successor - Sky News

Oct 12 (Reuters) - British infrastructure group Balfour Beatty Plc BALF.L has started a search for new chairman as current chairman Philip Aiken is preparing to leave the firm, Sky News reported on Monday.

Aiken planned to step down at or around the company's 2021 annual meeting after six years in the post, the report said citing sources.

Balfour, one of the key contractors on the HS2 high-speed rail link, has appointed Egon Zehnder, a global management consulting and executive search firm, to begin the search for a new chairman, the report said.

Aiken joined the firm in 2015 at a time when the group had announced a string of profit warnings and rejected merger approaches.

Balfour did not immediately respond when Reuters contacted them for a comment.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

