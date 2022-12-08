Markets

Balfour Beatty Sees FY22 Profit Ahead Of Market View With Higher Revenue, Orders

December 08, 2022 — 02:42 am EST

(RTTNews) - Infrastructure group Balfour Beatty plc (BBY.L) Thursday said it now expects fiscal year profit to be ahead of market expectations due to positive net interest income.

Full- year underlying profit from operations is expected to be in line with guidance at the half year.

Further, annual revenue is expected to be about 5 percent ahead of prior year's 8.3 billion pounds, also largely driven by foreign exchange.

The year-end order book is expected to be around 5 percent higher than last year's 16.1 billion pounds.

Leo Quinn, Balfour Beatty Group Chief Executive, said, "We continue to expect a strong full year operational and financial performance. Looking to 2023 and beyond, our improved, de-risked and diversified order book gives us confidence that we will continue to make progress in delivering profitable managed growth."

