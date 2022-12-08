Balfour Beatty Sees FY22 Profit Ahead Of Market View With Higher Revenue, Orders

(RTTNews) - Infrastructure group Balfour Beatty plc (BBY.L) Thursday said it now expects fiscal year profit to be ahead of market expectations due to positive net interest income.

Full- year underlying profit from operations is expected to be in line with guidance at the half year.

Further, annual revenue is expected to be about 5 percent ahead of prior year's 8.3 billion pounds, also largely driven by foreign exchange.

The year-end order book is expected to be around 5 percent higher than last year's 16.1 billion pounds.

Leo Quinn, Balfour Beatty Group Chief Executive, said, "We continue to expect a strong full year operational and financial performance. Looking to 2023 and beyond, our improved, de-risked and diversified order book gives us confidence that we will continue to make progress in delivering profitable managed growth."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.