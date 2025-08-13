Balfour Beatty H1 Revenue Up On UK Growth And Expanding Order Book

(RTTNews) - Balfour Beatty PLC (BBY.L), on Wednesday, reported its half-year results for the period ended 27 June 2025, reflecting strong performance in its UK operations and continued momentum across its earnings-based businesses.

Revenue rose to GBP5,150 million, up from GBP4,677 million in the first half of 2024. Profit from earnings-based businesses increased by 7% to GBP108 million, compared to GBP101 million a year earlier, driven by robust growth in UK Construction and Support Services.

Group underlying profit from operations remained flat at GBP77 million, with Infrastructure Investments posting a GBP10 million loss, compared to a GBP7 million loss in H1 2024.

Underlying earnings per share declined to 14.4 pence from 15.3 pence, while basic EPS rose to 19.8 pence from 18.1 pence. The interim dividend was increased by 11% to 4.2 pence per share.

The Group's order book grew to GBP19.5 billion, up from GBP18.4 billion at year-end 2024 and GBP16.6 billion in H1 2024. Balfour Beatty also highlighted a ten-year pipeline of about GBP20 billion in addition to its order book, including major projects such as Sizewell C and power transmission schemes.

The Board remains confident in achieving full-year expectations and anticipates further growth in 2026, supported by a high-quality order book, strong cash generation, and disciplined bidding practices.

