Balfour Beatty FY21 Profit Climbs, Revenues, Order Down; Lifts Dividend

(RTTNews) - Infrastructure group Balfour Beatty plc (BBY.L) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2021 pre-tax profit climbed to 87 million pounds from last year's 48 million pounds.

Basic earnings per share were 21.3 pence, up from 4.4 pence a year ago.

Underlying pre-tax profit was 187 million pounds, compared to 36 million pounds last year. Underlying earnings per share were 29.7 pence, compared to 3.7 pence a year ago.

Revenue declined to 8.26 billion pounds from prior year's 8.59 billion pounds. Underlying Revenue also declined from last year to 8.28 billion pounds.

Order book was 16.1 billion pounds, down from 16.4 billion pounds a year ago.

Further, the company said its Board recommended full year dividend 9.0 pence per share, up from last year's 1.5 pence per share.

The company also announced next phase of multi-year share buyback programme of 150 million pounds for 2022.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2022, the company said its Board's expectations are that its earnings-based businesses, such as Construction Services and Support Services, will deliver further profit growth in 2022.

At Infrastructure Investments, the company will continue to divest assets and make new investments in line with its capital allocation framework.

For 2023 and beyond, the strength of the Group's order book and positive infrastructure markets create the visibility to deliver profitable managed growth and sustainable cash generation.

