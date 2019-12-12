Balfour Beatty expects slightly higher annual profits

Balfour Beatty Plc said on Thursday it expects full-year profit to be slightly ahead of its expectations as it sold more infrastructure assets in the second half.

The company also said it expects annual revenue to be about 5% higher than last year, adding that its operations had not been impacted by the civil unrest in Hong Kong.

