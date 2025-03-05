Balfour Beatty CEO Leo Quinn To Step Down; AtkinsRéalis' Philip Hoare To Succeed

(RTTNews) - Balfour Beatty Plc (BBY.L), a British infrastructure company, announced Wednesday that Group Chief Executive Leo Quinn will step down from the Board later this year, after over 10 years in the role.

The company has named Philip Hoare, Chief Operating Officer, AtkinsRéalis Group Inc., to succeed Quinn. He will join the Group in September of this year.

Following Hoare's appointment to the Board in September, Quinn will continue in an advisory capacity for several months to ensure a seamless transition.

Hoare holds 30 years experience in the engineering, project management and construction sectors. At AtkinsRéalis, he has been fundamental to the growth and performance, first as CEO of Atkins in the UK and Europe, and then as President of the global Engineering Services business. In January 2024, he was appointed Chief Operating Officer.

Charles Allen, Lord Allen of Kensington, CBE, Balfour Beatty Group Chair, said, "I am delighted Philip will join the Group as Chief Executive. The selection process made clear that his depth of industry knowledge and his experience in delivering a profitable growth strategy across multiple geographies make him the ideal person to drive forward the Group's success in our chosen markets."

During Quinn's tenure, Balfour Beatty has strengthened its balance sheet from average net debt of 371 million pounds in 2014 to 735 million pounds average net cash in 2024.

