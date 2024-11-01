News & Insights

Balfour Beatty Cancels Treasury Shares, Affects Voting Rights

November 01, 2024 — 03:17 am EDT

Balfour Beatty (GB:BBY) has released an update.

Balfour Beatty has announced the cancellation of 27,123,782 ordinary shares held in treasury, leaving the company with no shares in treasury and a total of 517,023,820 voting shares. This move can affect shareholder calculations and interests as per the FCA’s rules. The international infrastructure group continues to be a major player in global infrastructure projects, shaping economies and communities.

