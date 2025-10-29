Balfour Beatty (BAFBF) Price Target Increased by 28.24% to 8.76

The average one-year price target for Balfour Beatty (OTCPK:BAFBF) has been revised to $8.76 / share. This is an increase of 28.24% from the prior estimate of $6.83 dated April 24, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $8.05 to a high of $9.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 92.93% from the latest reported closing price of $4.54 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 101 funds or institutions reporting positions in Balfour Beatty. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 3.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BAFBF is 0.25%, an increase of 12.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.22% to 69,802K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 8,414K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,689K shares , representing a decrease of 3.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAFBF by 7.30% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,316K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,226K shares , representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAFBF by 9.97% over the last quarter.

ARTJX - Artisan International Small-Mid Fund Investor Shares holds 6,430K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,030K shares , representing a decrease of 9.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAFBF by 9.49% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 4,550K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,498K shares , representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAFBF by 13.83% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,698K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,660K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAFBF by 11.57% over the last quarter.

