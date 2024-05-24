Balfour Beatty Advances Share Buyback Strategy

Balfour Beatty (GB:BBY) has released an update.

Balfour Beatty PLC has continued its share buyback program, acquiring 214,837 ordinary shares at prices ranging between 367.60 to 372.80 GBp per share, to be held as treasury shares, with the total remaining shares in issue at 527,710,386. This latest transaction is part of a larger buyback initiative where the company has repurchased over 16 million shares at an average price of 353.7297 GBp. The repurchased shares held in treasury contribute to the total number of voting rights, which is a figure shareholders use to determine their notification requirements under the FCA’s rules.

