Balfour Beatty Advances Share Buyback Program

May 21, 2024 — 02:53 am EDT

Balfour Beatty (GB:BBY) has released an update.

Balfour Beatty PLC, an international infrastructure group, has continued its share buyback program, purchasing 213,031 ordinary shares at prices ranging between 368.20 to 372.00 GBp per share, which are to be held in treasury. This recent buyback brings the total repurchased shares to 15,820,873, with a volume weighted average price of 353.1128 GBp, affecting the total number of voting rights in the company. The program aligns with the company’s strategy to drive shareholder value, with detailed transaction information provided on their website.

