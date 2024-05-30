Balfour Beatty Advances Share Buyback Initiative

Balfour Beatty (GB:BBY) has released an update.

Balfour Beatty PLC has actively repurchased 217,598 of its ordinary shares under its share buyback program, with the shares being purchased at a price range between 363.40 to 374.60 GBp and to be held in treasury. This buyback is a part of a larger initiative that has seen the company repurchase over 17 million shares, impacting the total number of voting rights, now standing at 527,084,207. The company continues to focus on infrastructure projects globally, building on its 114-year history of iconic construction and development.

For further insights into GB:BBY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.