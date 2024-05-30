News & Insights

Stocks

Balfour Beatty Advances Share Buyback Initiative

May 30, 2024 — 05:10 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Balfour Beatty (GB:BBY) has released an update.

Balfour Beatty PLC has actively repurchased 217,598 of its ordinary shares under its share buyback program, with the shares being purchased at a price range between 363.40 to 374.60 GBp and to be held in treasury. This buyback is a part of a larger initiative that has seen the company repurchase over 17 million shares, impacting the total number of voting rights, now standing at 527,084,207. The company continues to focus on infrastructure projects globally, building on its 114-year history of iconic construction and development.

For further insights into GB:BBY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.