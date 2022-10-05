Baldwin, 'Rust' producers settle with slain cinematographer's estate -Deadline

Adds details, statement from Baldwin's lawyer

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Actor Alec Baldwin and producers for the Western "Rust" have reached a settlement with the estate of the movie's cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was shot dead on set during filming last year, Deadline reported on Wednesday, citing a statement from Hutchins' husband.

"We have reached a settlement, subject to court approval, for our wrongful death case against the producers of Rust, including Alec Baldwin and Rust Movie Productions, LLC. As part of that settlement, our case will be dismissed," said Matthew Hutchins was quoted by the entertainment news website as saying.

As part of the deal, Hutchins said that he will become executive producer of the movie and that it will resume filming in January. Filming had been taking place in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Baldwin and others could face criminal charges over Hutchins' death, a New Mexico prosecutor said in September. Investigators have focused on determining who handled the pistol Baldwin fired during a rehearsal, killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

Baldwin has denied responsibility for Hutchins' death and said live rounds should never have been allowed onto the set.

Baldwin's lawyer, Luke Nikas, told Variety: "We are grateful to everyone who contributed to the resolution of this tragic and painful situation."

Alec Baldwin, others may be charged in October over 'Rust' shooting

(Reporting by Rami Ayyub; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

((Rami.Ayyub@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.