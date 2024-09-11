Is Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (BWIN) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is The Baldwin Insurance Group (BWIN) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

The Baldwin Insurance Group is one of 859 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. The Baldwin Insurance Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BWIN's full-year earnings has moved 0.9% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, BWIN has moved about 88.5% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 14.2% on a year-to-date basis. This means that The Baldwin Insurance Group is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Finance sector, Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 18.2%.

The consensus estimate for Janus Henderson Group plc's current year EPS has increased 8.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, The Baldwin Insurance Group belongs to the Insurance - Life Insurance industry, which includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #21 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 14.6% so far this year, meaning that BWIN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Janus Henderson Group plc, however, belongs to the Financial - Investment Management industry. Currently, this 37-stock industry is ranked #143. The industry has moved +11.8% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track The Baldwin Insurance Group and Janus Henderson Group plc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (BWIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.