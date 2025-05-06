THE BALDWIN INSURANCE GROUP Earnings Results: $BWIN Reports Quarterly Earnings

THE BALDWIN INSURANCE GROUP ($BWIN) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported earnings of $0.65 per share, missing estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $413,410,000, missing estimates of $426,383,123 by $-12,973,123.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $BWIN stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

THE BALDWIN INSURANCE GROUP Insider Trading Activity

THE BALDWIN INSURANCE GROUP insiders have traded $BWIN stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BWIN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ELIZABETH KRYSTYN has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 423,877 shares for an estimated $18,761,667 .

. TREVOR BALDWIN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 136,101 shares for an estimated $5,444,677 .

. LOWRY BALDWIN has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 125,000 shares for an estimated $4,945,422 .

. SETH BALA COHEN (General Counsel) sold 12,293 shares for an estimated $510,651

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

THE BALDWIN INSURANCE GROUP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BWIN stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BWIN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE SCOTT FRANKLIN has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $6,050,000 on 04/10, 02/07, 02/06.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

THE BALDWIN INSURANCE GROUP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BWIN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/27/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 01/14/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for THE BALDWIN INSURANCE GROUP, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BWIN forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.