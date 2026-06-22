The Baldwin Insurance Group (BWIN) Moves 16.8% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

The Baldwin Insurance Group (BWIN) shares ended the last trading session 16.8% higher at $20.24. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 13.9% loss over the past four weeks.

The Baldwin Group operates a scalable, technology-driven insurance brokerage platform that is well positioned to capitalize on a fragmented industry landscape, increasing demand for risk management solutions, and expanding cross-selling opportunities. The company continues to benefit from strong new business generation, a robust multifamily portfolio, and ongoing expansion into new geographic markets and specialty insurance verticals.



Its Medicare segment is strategically positioned to sustain profitable growth through 2026 and beyond, supported by continued agent network expansion, broader product offerings, and enhanced technology investments designed to improve agent productivity and client engagement.



The business model is underpinned by recurring commission-based revenue streams, providing stable cash flows and earnings visibility across market cycles. In addition, Baldwin’s focus on digital innovation and data-driven customer engagement is improving operational efficiency, strengthening customer retention, and supporting long-term scalable growth.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.46 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +9.5%. Revenues are expected to be $492.41 million, up 30% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For The Baldwin Insurance Group, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 5.4% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on BWIN going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

The Baldwin Insurance Group is a member of the Zacks Insurance - Life Insurance industry. One other stock in the same industry, Lincoln National (LNC), finished the last trading session 0.6% lower at $37.17. LNC has returned 5.4% over the past month.

For Lincoln National, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -1.7% over the past month to $2.08. This represents a change of -11.9% from what the company reported a year ago. Lincoln National currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (BWIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.